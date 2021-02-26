Virat Kohli, Successful Test Captain For India At Home And Abroad

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India has a solid victory in the Pink Ball Test against England. The fourth Test between England and Team India will be played at the Ahmedabad venue from March 4.

India defeated England by 10 wickets, in the third Test, which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a target of 49 runs to score team India had an easy chase. With this victory team, India stands 2-1 in the tournament. Team India stands close to enter into the finals of the World Test Championship. Earlier, Team India was all out for 145 in the first innings. England was all out for 112 in the first innings and 81 in the second innings. TeamIndia took a 2-1 lead with the third Test victory. At the Lord stadium, Team India will face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

Virat Kohli as a captain won more matches leading team India. So far, Kohli-led Team India has won 22 of 29 Tests at home. Kohli overtook Dhoni with the latest Pink Ball Test victory. Under Dhoni's leadership, Team India has won 21 matches at home. Overall, under Kohli, India has won 35 of 59 Tests so far. Kohli has made history as the most successful Test captain for India at home and abroad.