Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of his new gear that he is likely to use during the 13th edition of IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman shared the image of his cricket kit on his Instagram stories. The cricket kit had five bats and a pair of red coloured pads all packed.

The IPL franchises have already kicked off the preparations for IPL 2020 and Virat Kohli will lead his team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL) that is going to take place from September 19 in the UAE.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has not been able to lift the coveted trophy until now. Kohli has been out of competitive cricket since March. The three-match ODI series against South Africa was supposed to mark the end of the 2019/20 season, but it got postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic following the first ODI. The BCCI has suspended the Irani Cup.



Virat Kohli's New Kit (Source:Instagram)



IPL chairman Brijesh Patel announced the dates and venue for IPL 2020 and it is going to be 51-day affair as usual while comprising 60 matches. However, the bio-security protocols, squad strength and logistical issues are aspects yet to be discussed by the Governing Council of IPL and BCCI.

Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra speaking on his YouTube channel said that, "Batting conditions would not have had a great deal of effect. In reality, some teams may start feeling better. When the grounds are big, your bowling is not exposed to too much even if it is not strong. I think RCB would really do well."