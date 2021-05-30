Virat Kohli Defines His Relation With MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli defined his relationship with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as one of "trust" and "respect".

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Kohli remarked, "Trust, Respect," when asked to characterize his friendship with Captain Cool Dhoni in two words during an Instagram question-and-answer session.

Kohli praised Dhoni last year during an Instagram chat with R Ashwin, saying that he "had a significant role in him being the captain of the national team."

"I believe he has a lot of faith in me to succeed after him. I believe he played a significant role taking over captaincy " Kohli said

When asked whether he preferred criticism or praise, the skipper responded he preferred "constructive criticism and real praises". There's nothing phoney about it,” he said.