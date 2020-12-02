Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Fastest Batsman To Score 10K Runs In ODI

Team India Cricket captain and run machine Virat Kohli broke the ODI record held by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In the third ODI match against Australia, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 12,000 ODI runs in 242 innings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar had this record for scoring 12,000 ODI runs in 300 innings. Now, Virat Kohli has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar record in 242 innings.

In the three-match ODI series against Australia won the two matches. It can be clearly seen that ODI series is taken up by Australia.