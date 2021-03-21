Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler in A Heated Argument During India vs England 5th T20I

The 5th Twenty20 International T20I ended with India’s victory. The series was won by Team India in a 3-2 win. The final match was won by Team India but during the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli and England’s Joss Buttler got into a heated argument.

The match started with India’s batting after Virat Kohli lost the toss. Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma decided to open the game with their batting. We have to say it was a good decision as there was no wicket loss till 60 runs. Kohli alone made 80 off 52 balls. It led India to give a whopping 224 runs in 20 overs. After Rohit Sharma’s amazing show on the field, it was Suryakumar Yadav who again played well.

With Hardik Pandya’s entry, it was 224 runs for Team India with a loss of 2 wickets. It was time for Team England’s batting with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan. Both the players were in their best form as both the batsmen scored half-centuries. This was enough to put India under pressure.

It was during the 13th over when things changed for India. Buttler was out at 52 runs off 34 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the wicket ball and Hardik Pandya made the catch. As Buttler was walking back to the pavilion, there was a heated argument between him and Virat Kohli. A video regarding the incident was shared on social media. However it was unclear as to what led to this argument, it could be seen that Kohli was definitely in anger mode.

Even though the reason is unclear, it was sure a heated argument between the two players. So much that the umpires had to intervene.

Buttler’s wicket was a crucial one for Team India. This is where they picked up the pace. The pressure on the England Team was building up as the required run-rate kept increasing. Shardul Thakur took Jonny Bairstow’s wicket followed by England’s captain Eoin Morgan. Pandya took Morgan’s wicket and it was already a celebration time for Team India.