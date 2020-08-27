NEW DELHI: Well, here's a news for you and we know you can't keep calm. Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they are expecting their first child. The duo made the announcement on social media and the post already has a million likes.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they wrote on their respective accounts.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple.

Anushka and Virat Kohli married in 2017.

This is the second celebrity couple anouncement this month. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also announced that they were expecting their second baby after Taimur.