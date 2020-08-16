Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday shared an emotional video of captain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina meeting their club teammates after the Indian contingent of the team arrived in Chennai for a short training camp. They will fly to UAE for the 13th edition which is scheduled to begin from September 19.

"Two roads converged on a #yellove wood..." CSK captioned for the video on Twitter, along with the hashtags #Thala and #ChinnaThala, the popular nicknames given to Dhoni and Raina by the CSK fans.

Watch the video here:

It was on Saturday, both the cricketers announced their retirements from international cricket.

MS Dhoni, on Saturday, shared an Instagram post making the big announcement. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote, along with video.

Just minutes later, Raina also made the announcement. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," the left-handed batsman wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with MS Dhoni and other CSK teammates.

Both of them along with other CSK players had arrived in Chennai on Friday and will fly to Dubai on August 21. The Dhoni-led team will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in a repeat of last year's final.