Type Indian Cricket Team On Google, Search Results Will Surprise You

Type ‘Indian Cricket Team’ in Google search and you will be greeted with fireworks. Google is celebrating Indian cricket team’s win in the Gabba match.

Indian cricketers managed to make history. The Border-Gavaskar Test series was won by India after the team defeated Australia by 3 wickets. The odds were not in India’s favor as the target was high and chase was difficult. But the players finished the series with a win beating Australia and settling the leader-board at 2-1 (India-Australia).

Indian cricket fans were celebrating this win and their happiness was immeasurable. Defeating Australia at the Brisbane cricket stadium is one for the history books as beating them on their home-ground is nearly impossible. Last time Australia faced a defeat was in 1988, during their match against West Indies.

To celebrate India’s historic win, Google is “bursting fireworks”. When you type Indian Cricket Team in Google search bar, you will be greeted by fireworks. Fans were happy upon seeing this beautiful surprise.

“Still celebrating India's win? Us too. Search for ‘India National Cricket Team’ for a surprise,” posted Google on their Twitter handle.

Even Google CEO, Sundar Pichai was quick to congratulate Indian team on their win. Pichai himself is a cricket fan and being a native of India made the cricket team’s victory even more special for the Google CEO. We can say he was the one who came up with the ‘fireworks’ idea.

“One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS,” tweeted Pichai.

The Indian Cricket fans were happy as ever