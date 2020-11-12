Top IPL Controversies That Shook The Cricketing World

Indian Premier League (IPL) has its own charm when compared to tournaments held in different countries. In India, cricket holds more craze and IPL has become the most dominant. There is a lot of talk that happens about players and the teams. IPL is really a fun game and it is a huge moneyspinner too. IPL has completed 13 seasons starting and although the game has entertained sports enthusiasts, the league has also had its share of controversies.

Here are the top controversies that have rocked IPL tournaments so far:

1. Slapgate (2008)

Mumbai Indian’s stand-in Skipper Harbhajan Singh slapped Kings XI Punjab paceman S.Sreesanth after Punjab won the match. The exact reason for this is yet to be known.

2. Pakistan bans cricketers from IPL (2009)

Because of the terror attacks in Mumbai In November 2008, Pakistan decided not to send their players to India as it was not safe for them.

3 Ravindra Jadeja banned in 2010

Jadeja did not complete his contract with Rajasthan Royals. To get more profits, the cricketer made a deal with another franchise. It was a serious breach of players’ ethics and guidelines and he was banned for a year.

4 Shah Rukh Khan Wankhede ban (2012)

During one of the 2012 IPL matches, there was a fight between the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and security personnel at the Wankhede stadium. After Kolkata Knight Riders won the match, Khan was accused of walking into the ground and abused the officials. Mumbai Cricket Association banned him for five years from entering into the stadium.

5.Sri Lanka cricketers banned from Chennai (2013)

In 2013, late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa refused to let Sri Lanka players play in Chennai. The decision was taken because of the political tensions following the ill-treatment of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

6. Match-fixing (2013)

Rajasthan Royals players Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan indulged in spot-fixing. Delhi police claimed they had evidence. This controversy was the worst in IPL history.

7. Kohli breaks BCCI guidelines

In 2015, Kohli the Royal Challengers Skipper broke the BCCI guidelines when he stepped out of player's area to meet Anushka Sharma. Kohli was lucky to avoid punishment with a verbal warning.

8. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Suspended.

The two teams were suspended in 2015 for facing match-fixing allegations. They were banned for indulging in corruption.