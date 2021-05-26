Top 5 Cricketers Who Have to Up Their Fitness Game

Cricket is one of the most popular games in the world, and the players require a variety of skills. It includes fielding, wicket-keeping, catching, and throwing. In this game, fitness is paramount. There have been instances of players being rejected for not being fit. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have become fitness icons. Meanwhile, there are other players in cricket who are too lazy to workout, as per a report doing the rounds. Have a look at these laziest players

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in the world, and his statistics speak for themselves. He can score runs quickly, and his ability to stay at the crease for long is a nightmare for any bowler.

Rohit's playing style is known for its laziness and grace. On the other hand, it has earned Rohit a lot of criticism. The 34-year-old has been chastised for his physical type, and his pace appears to have slowed over time. However, Hitman fans do not accept this.

Mohammad Shahzad

In reality, due to his fitness difficulties, he was dropped from the national team. During the 2019 World Cup, he made his most recent international debut. The board controversially pronounced him unfit and ruled him out of the event. Despite this, the 33-year-old believes he still has some cricket left in him and would like to make a strong comeback.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, is another dashing batsman who makes it to the list.

However, one part of his game where the southpaw falls short is fitness. The left-handed batsman isn't particularly quick between the wickets, and he rarely goes for twos and threes. Gayle rarely fields outside the 30-yard circle due to his slowness.

Soumya Sarkar

Sarkar is only 28 years old and has plenty of time to improve his skills. The left-handed hitter, unlike many others on this list, has a slender frame, and it will be interesting to see if he can improve his agility in the future.

On the other hand, his fielding is something that has been questioned several times. Sarkar's lack of speed in the outfield has lost Bangladesh a lot of runs. The left-handed batsman is also a poor runner between the wickets, and he has been chastised for it.

Haris Sohail

In recent years, many Pakistan cricketers have been criticised for their physical conditioning, and Sohail is no exception. He has a hard time covering territory quickly and has a history of dropping catches. While running many runs, he also doesn't appear to be very enthusiastic.