Team India Shares Quarantine Pictures From Mumbai Hotel Enroute Sri Lanka Series Tour

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the India National Cricket Team in Sri Lanka for the series that will feature three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from July 13th. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain.

Before going to Sri Lanka, the Indian squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai. After reaching Colombo, the Indian players will undergo another phase of quarantine. On Tuesday, the BCCI shared a collage of members of the Indian squad who all have gathered in Mumbai. Here are the photos, just give a look at them.