T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 Group 1

England, the 2009 T20 global champions, are in first place in Group 1 after winning all three of their matches, amassing six points and a superior net run rate of +3.948.

With a four-wicket win in an action-packed thriller, South Africa has pushed Australia out of second place. They have four points with an NRR of +0.210 after winning two of their three matches. Australia has dropped to third place after a humiliating loss to England, and although being matched with South Africa on four points, their negative NRR of -0.627 has worked against them.

Sri Lanka, the 2014 victors, are in fourth place after winning only one of their three games. West Indies is now in the fifth position.

Here is the table for Group 1:

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 3 3 0 +3.948 6 South Africa 3 2 1 +0.210 4 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 -0.350 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 2 Bangladesh 3 0 3 -1.069 0

Also Read: T20 World Cup Points Table 2021 Group 2