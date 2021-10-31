T20 World Cup India Vs New Zealand Playing XI, Where to Watch and Match Results Prediction

On October 31, Team India and New Zealand will battle in an epic match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Captain Virat Kohli and team India are eager to win this match after a devastating loss to Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming for the win and qualify for the semi-finals.

Both New Zealand and India are loved and fans hoping for their win. It is an important match as these teams will be playing for the second spot in the semis.

WHERE TO WATCH

The game will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The toss will be held at 7 p.m. (IST), with the match starting at 7.30 p.m. (IST). The match will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network. Also, the livestream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Let’s take a look at the predicted playing XI of India and New Zealand for today’s match.

India Possible Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Talking about the match, many are predicting a win for Team India. The New Zealand batting side has not been doing well. Captain Kane Williamson is not at his best and other players have failed to reach the mark. On the Indian side, KL Rahul did not do well in the previous match against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli was the only hope for Indian fans in the match against Pakistan as he scored the most crucial runs. He needs to maintain that form and hope for fellow batsmen to be in the mix with him. Both teams have certain disadvantages and issues, but if we look at the history of these two teams head-to-head, then the chances of New Zealand winning the match are higher.