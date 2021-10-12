T20 World Cup 2021: India Schedule, Squad, Match Date, Time and Venue

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will start soon and ahead of that the teams and squads were announced. Cricket fans all over the world were excited after the schedule was out. The tournament will commence on October 17 with the finals set for 14 November. The matches will be played in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For the tournament, India has been put in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand. Virat Kohli will be leading the team this time. The Group 2 ICC World Cup matches are the one where most of the fans’ interest lies as rivals India and Pakistan are in the group.

India Squad For T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

India’s Schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

24th October 2021: India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM, Dubai

31st October 2021 India vs New Zealand – 7:30 PM, Dubai

3rd November 2021 India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

5th November 2021 India vs B1 – 7:30 PM, Dubai

8th November 2021 India vs A2 – 7:30 PM, Dubai

