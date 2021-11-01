T20 World Cup 2021 Current Positions of Countries: Where Does India Stand
England, the 2009 T20 world champions, leads Group 1 with six points and a better net run rate of +3.948 after winning all three of their matches.
Here is the table for Group 1:
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
NRR
|
Points
|
England
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
+3.948
|
6
|
South Africa
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
+0.210
|
4
|
Australia
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
-0.627
|
4
|
Sri Lanka
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
-0.350
|
2
|
West Indies
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
-1.598
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
-1.069
|
0
On Sunday, New Zealand crushed India by nine wickets to take the lead in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 points standings. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi shone as New Zealand held India to a score of 110/7. India's batting line-up struggled a lot.
This changed the ranking on the point table. Pakistan is Number one, Afghanistan is second and Nambia is third.
Here is the table for Group 2:
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Win
|
Loss
|
NRR
|
Points
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
+0.638
|
6
|
Afghanistan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
+0.210
|
2
|
Namibia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.550
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.532
|
0
|
India
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.973
|
0
|
Scotland
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
-3.562
|
0