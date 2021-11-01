T20 World Cup 2021 Current Positions of Countries: Where Does India Stand

Nov 01, 2021, 13:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

England, the 2009 T20 world champions, leads Group 1 with six points and a better net run rate of +3.948 after winning all three of their matches.

Here is the table for Group 1:

Team

Matches

Win

Loss

NRR

Points

England

3

3

0

+3.948

6

South Africa

3

2

1

+0.210

4

Australia

3

2

1

-0.627

4

Sri Lanka

3

1

2

-0.350

2

West Indies

3

1

2

-1.598

2

Bangladesh

3

0

3

-1.069

0

On Sunday, New Zealand crushed India by nine wickets to take the lead in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 points standings. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi shone as New Zealand held India to a score of 110/7. India's batting line-up struggled a lot.

This changed the ranking on the point table. Pakistan is Number one, Afghanistan is second and Nambia is third.

Here is the table for Group 2:

Team

Matches

Win

Loss

NRR

Points

Pakistan

3

3

0

+0.638

6

Afghanistan

2

1

1

+0.210

2

Namibia 

1

1

0

+0.550

2

New Zealand

1

0

1

-0.532

0

India

1

0

1

-0.973

0

Scotland

2

0

2

-3.562

0
T20 World Cup 2021
