T20 World Cup 2021 Current Positions of Countries: Where Does India Stand

England, the 2009 T20 world champions, leads Group 1 with six points and a better net run rate of +3.948 after winning all three of their matches.

Here is the table for Group 1:

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 3 3 0 +3.948 6 South Africa 3 2 1 +0.210 4 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 -0.350 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 2 Bangladesh 3 0 3 -1.069 0

On Sunday, New Zealand crushed India by nine wickets to take the lead in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 points standings. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi shone as New Zealand held India to a score of 110/7. India's batting line-up struggled a lot.

This changed the ranking on the point table. Pakistan is Number one, Afghanistan is second and Nambia is third.

Here is the table for Group 2: