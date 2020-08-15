NEW DELHI: Following his teammate M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina on Saturday also announced retirement from international cricket.

Like Dhoni, he also made the announcement on Instagram. He wrote, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 (sic)."

Raina's post comes minutes after Dhoni announced over Instagram that he'll not be donning the blue anymore.

Both Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Raina arrived in Chennai on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE.

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his instagram handle.

He had last played the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand which India lost.

The India's loved wicket-keeper will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. He has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.