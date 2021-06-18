Southampton: Rains May Play Spoilsport In WTC Final India vs New Zealand On Day One

We can't repeat that cricket is a religion in India and every time a new game is scheduled, we get all excited about watching the match. The next big thing happening in cricket right now is the World Test Championship final. The tournament is all set to take off today at Southampton between India and New Zealand. However, the news is not good for cricket fans as we hear that the UK weathermen have forecast bad weather terming it 'long periods of heavy and thundery rain' much to the disappointment of cricket enthusiasts.

Heavy showers are expected across Southampton not just today but all the five days of the test which simply means that except the reserve day all other days are a washout and the possibility of a game between India and New Zealand is bleak considering they cannot play a test match in a day!

The cricket teams from India and New Zealand have been practicing in Southampton over the last few days.

Here's India's squad for the WTC final:

Virat Kohli (captain) Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari.

