Six Pakistan Cricketers Squad For New Zealand Tour Corona Positive

Six Pakistan cricketers tested positive for covid-19, confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). The team has been currently quarantined in Christchurch. It was reported to the host board that some of the members had “violated the protocols on the first day of their isolation.”

“Out of six, four players have been confirmed as new and two have been deemed “historical” NZC stated in a press release. As per protocols, six members from the squad will be isolated. The team will be in isolation until investigations are complete. Prior to leaving for New Zealand, all the members had tested negative in the tests that were conducted in Lahore.

After lockdown, Pakistan is on its second tour. During the Pakistan tour of New Zealand, they are set to play three T20s and two Test matches against New Zealand, starting from December 10.