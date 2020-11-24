Shikar Dhawan Gives A Glimpse Of Team India‘s New Jersey

The Indian team will be wearing a new jersey beginning with the Australia series. Left-handed opening batsman Shikar Dhawan shared a glimpse of Team India’s new jersey on Twitter. He posted “New jersey, renewed motivation and ready to go”.Three days before the first ODI against Australia he shared the picture on Twitter On Tuesday. Team India jersey has always become a huge hit among the fans and followers and this new jersey is like a ‘retro’ theme shirt which remembers the 70’s. The jersey has a darker shade of blue than the previous jersey. Fans pointed out on social media that the new jersey is similar to the 1992 WorldCup jersey.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) has announced a three-year agreement with MPL (Mobile Premier League) sports. MPL and e-sports platform were the new kit sponsors