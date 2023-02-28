Shardul Thakur Wedding in Pictures

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur lost his single status on Monday night. The cricketer married his girlfriend, businesswoman Mithali Parulkar.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of relatives, and a few close friends. The grand wedding ceremony was held in Mumbai. The two were dating for the last few years. Both the families agreed and the engagement took place in November last year. The two got married on Monday night.

Mithali Parulkar runs a bakery food business named 'The Bakes'. Cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife Malathi Chahar was spotted at the wedding ceremony. KKR team management member Abhishek Nair and Mumbai player Siddesh also attended Shardul Thakur's wedding and congratulated the newlyweds.

Shardul Thakur represented Team India in 8 Tests, 34 ODIs and 25 T20 matches. Shardul, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL last year, took 15 wickets and scored 120 runs in 14 matches. Shardul was traded to KKR in last year's mini auction. IPL 2023 season will start from March 31.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur missed the Test series against Australia due to his wedding. However, Shardul will join the team for the ODI series against Aussies.

Have a look at the pics