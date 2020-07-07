MS Dhoni tuned 39 today. From sports person to celebrities, all have poured in their wishes for their loved cricketer. But one wish that took the cake is the wicketkeeper-batsman's wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Posting various pictures of the cricketer, she wished him this year saying he has grown smarter and sweeter.

She also reminded that 'Captain Cool' is not a person who will be moved by the sweet wishes and gifts.

On Instagram, she wrote, "Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!! (Sic)."

The post has over 6.7 lakh likes on Instagram. She put the location of the photos as Dhoni Farm House Ring Road.

In his cricketing career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, MS Dhoni is staying indoors with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his Ranchi farmhouse. As Dhoni is not active on any social media platforms, thanks to Sakshi who keeps his fans updated regularly with all her posts.

On his birthday, India team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted, “Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend." Happy b’day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you,” skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.