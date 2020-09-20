As MS Dhoni's new look, termed by netizens as the 'Singham look' became a talking point on social media, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni dropped her heart.

Sakshi shared a picture on her Instagram story of Dhoni with a mic in hand after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. It seems wifey was impressed with her husband's new look and tagged him in her Instagram story and wrote, "How handsome!"

Have a look:

Murali Karthik who was present during the toss brought the attention on his biceps and Dhoni how he utilised the time away from cricket during the lockdown. Dhoni replied, "Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad for utilising the time well."

Earlier, Sakshi, on Dhoni's insistence on Instagram Live on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official account where she spilled the beans about MS Dhoni's hairstyle. She said it was worst hairsyle and said had they met then she "wouldn't even have looked at him".

When the interviewer showed her his long hair picture, she replied, "No.. No... that's a wig during a shoot". "Luckily I didn't see him with long hair.

Because if I had seen him with that oranged-long hair I wouldn't have even looked at him you know there has to be some aesthetics you know," Sakshi said.

"To John (Abraham) it sort of suited him but on Mahi that long hair and on top of that orange colour was like...That orange hair, which I saw luckily after I got to know him. After I fell in love with him, I saw his orange hair which was fine. 'I was like thank God, I only saw him with short hair'," replied Sakshi without any hesitation.