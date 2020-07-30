Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had started his international debut in 1989 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi is a well known fact. But, the 47-year-old recalled that it was two years back in 1987 that Tendulkar took the field for a Pakistan team that was playing against India at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In his autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’, he said that he took the field for Pakistan two years before his India debut in 1987.

The cricket star bares out that he wonders if Imran Khan who was then the Pakistan team captain remembers that he had employed him in the field. “I don’t know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team,” writes Tendulkar.

The Indian cricket legends added Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the field during the lunch break. As the standby fielder, Sachin was asked to field for the visiting team.

Sachin also recalled another on how he had nearly caught Kapil Dev out in the match, but couldn’t get to the ball despite running a long way. He explained that if he had been placed at mid-on rather than long-on, he could have given the point to Pakistan.

This truly shows his passion for the sport where he doesn't care which team he is playing for. All he needs is a good match and play with full dedication.