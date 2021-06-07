Rishab Pant Can Create Test Cricket History With His Record Strike Rate

Rishab Pant, an Indian cricketer who plays as a middle order wicket-keeper batsman for India, Delhi, and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. In December 2015, he was named in India's squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He is one of the phenomenal players and a game changer in test cricket. He is capable of playing with much perfection and has got highest strike rate.

Here is the list of players and strike rates in the test history (Minimum runs 1000 and average 40)

V sehwag - 82.23

AC Gilchrist - 81.95

DA Warner - 72.68

RR Pant - 71.47

IVA Richards - 70.19

Look at Rishabh Pant's high impact innings in 'Test Cricket':

Runs (159) - BF (189) - SR (84.12) - Opposition (Australia) - Ground (Sydney) - start Date (3rd Jan 2019)

114- 146 - 78.08 - England - The Oval - 7th Sept 2018

101 -118 - 85.59 - England - Ahmedabad - 4th Mar 2021

97- 118 - 82.2 - Australia - Sydney - 7th Jan 2021

92 - 84 - 109.52 - West Indies - Rajkot - 4th Oct 2018

92 -134 - 68.65 - West Indies - Hyderabad - 12th Oct 2018

91 - 88 - 103.4 - England - Chennai - 5th Feb 2021

89 - 138 - 64.49 - Australia - Brisbane - 15th Jan 2021