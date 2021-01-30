Rishabh Pant Autograph Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

It was a fun day on twitter with memes and jokes. It all started after a picture was posted Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Team India congratulated Lyon on his 100th Test Match and gifted him a signed jersey.

The jersey had autographs of all Team India’s players except for Virat Kohli who is currently on break. This was Lyon’s 100th Test and the final match against Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the match that was played at the Gabba stadium.

Lyon shared a picture of the signed jersey on his social media platform. In another post, he also applauded Team India’s sportsmanship. He specially congratulated the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on the win and for taking home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"A massive congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane and team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave," Lyon posted on his Instagram account.

Amidst all this, there was something completely off and unique that caught cricket fans’ attention. The signed jersey which has all the Indian players’ signatures had one particular signature that made fans laugh.

Rishabh Pant’s signature was really simple and ended with a cute smiley. Fans started joking that this has been Pant’s signature since kindergarten. This started a meme fest on Twitter as everybody joked about his autograph.

Some fans pointed out that while Pant's signature was as simple as it could get, Pujara's signature was the one that probably took the most time as it was a real complicated one. But what made everyone laugh was Pant’s signature.

Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

Adei Rishab Pant,

Signature la ennada Smiley pic.twitter.com/4U8McC2arU — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) January 27, 2021

Rishabh Pant's signature. That is all. pic.twitter.com/eYzAm0IISs — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 27, 2021

Luk at cute smiles in signature of mayank agarwal and Rishabh Pant 😂💓💓 https://t.co/X8vORXwqOW — Mr. Nags ➐ (@TheNagsMr) January 28, 2021

Rishabh Pant's signature is disturbingly similar to my own. — Rishabh (@rishabhism) January 27, 2021

This Rishabh Pant Signature reminded me of @chaitalivinod23 and @KaranRajput1812 . Mandatory smiley with signing note! 😋😉 https://t.co/o7hdsDvZU4 — Mithilesh Rane (@mithil_rane) January 28, 2021

Rishabh Pant’s signature on Nathan Lyon’s jersey... pic.twitter.com/hqPjswi5lR — Cricket Shithousery (@CricketRustling) January 28, 2021