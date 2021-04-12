RCB Specifically Eyed Most Expensive Player Glenn Maxwell, Reveals Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has revealed how they bought Glenn Maxwell for the highest price.

Kohli, who was captivated by Kannada comedian Danish Sait, explained to him, why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bid for Maxwell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a video regarding this on its Instagram handle. Virat said in the video that it was all along in their plan and that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got all-rounder Maxwell as per their team's strategic plan.

Virat said that he had noticed Maxwell's prowess on the tour of Australia despite them failing in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was struggling to prove themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team badly needed an all-rounder and thus decided to bring in Maxwell to the team, revealed Kohli. "This was part of the strategic plan anyway," says Virat.

He further explained that the team was willing to pay any amount to get him and that's how Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Maxwell at a huge price at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Virat reminded that there will not be much pressure on their team because there are so many match-winners in their team. He expressed confidence that there would be no pressure on any single player if they did not do their job, and that Maxwell was certainly useful to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Virat also said that he did not have high expectations from Maxwell but wanted to see him as the winner of the match. Virat said that Maxwell was a very talented player and that he was very impressed with him when he went on a tour to Australia and saw his skills with his own eyes.