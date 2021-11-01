Ravi Shastri Tops Trends After Ind Vs NZ World Cup Match, Here's Why

Nov 01, 2021, 12:15 IST
T20 World Cup for India has been disappointing to say the least. Following India's dismal show in the match against New Zealand last night, Indian team coach Ravi Shastri became fodder for trolls on social media. This will be Ravi Shastri's last stint as he's going to bid adieu to his job post T20 world cup.

After Indian innings finished, fans went on a social media rampage to vent their ire against the team as also coach Ravi Shashtri. 

Here's a look at some memes used by fans to troll Ravi Shastri

