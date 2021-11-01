T20 World Cup for India has been disappointing to say the least. Following India's dismal show in the match against New Zealand last night, Indian team coach Ravi Shastri became fodder for trolls on social media. This will be Ravi Shastri's last stint as he's going to bid adieu to his job post T20 world cup.

After Indian innings finished, fans went on a social media rampage to vent their ire against the team as also coach Ravi Shashtri.

Here's a look at some memes used by fans to troll Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri somewhere in Stadium right now #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/lVTSHnlnnR — J110 (@jawismm) October 31, 2021

Ravi shastri- ye IPL and world Cup 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/P41e2DyeYC — ®™ (@Policewalaaa) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri to ICC after the first two matches #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XMFo9GmNWO — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri and Co tonight. pic.twitter.com/K4i731DgRG — shundoo mundoo zindabad (@TheOmarrization) October 31, 2021