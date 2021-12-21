Rape Case Filed Against Pakistan Cricketer Yashir Shah

Yasir Shah, a Pakistan spinner, has been charged with harassing a 14-year-old girl and abetting her rape. A complaint has been filed against the leg spinner at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station. In her FIR, the woman claimed that Yasir's friend Farhan raped her at gunpoint.

Furthermore, when she asked Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah for help, she said that the Pakistani cricketer made fun of her. She went on to say that the player had threatened her with severe consequences if she filed a complaint against them.

She stated in the FIR that "When I informed Yasir about the encounter on WhatsApp, he made fun of me and claimed he liked young girls."

Yasir was reportedly said to have tried to encourage the victim to marry his friend. The Test cricketer has yet to issue a comment on the issue. As part of the inquiry, the victim will allegedly be subjected to a medical examination.

Yasir Shah has played in 46 Tests for Pakistan, taking 235 wickets in the longer format, including 15 five-wicket hauls.