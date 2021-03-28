Prasidh Krishna Stunning Performance at Debut ODI Match

Prasidh Krishna made his dream debut by capturing four wickets in the first ODI, against England. India defeated England to go one up in the first match. But England woke up to come back with a win in the second match. Here also Prasidh was the highest wicket-taker by taking two wickets out of only three wickets that fell on Friday match. While none of the other Pacers succeeded on a pitch that was aiding purely batsmen on both sides, Prasidh had to contend with two wickets with few appeals going against him.

While writing on the Kolkata Knight Riders website the franchise which Prasidh represents on the eve of the second match the pacer had said that the first thing he learnt from his coach Glenn McGrath was to keep composed under all situations. "The first and foremost thing I observed was that Glenn McGrath was really a calm person and he was never excited or overawed by the situation.

He was very composed. Apart from it he always spoke about being consistent. So, that's the biggest part of it". Prasidh had the opportunity to fine-tune his skills under the supervision of the Australian Legend at MRF Pace Academy in Chennai in 2017. Later Prasidh went to Cricket Australia's centre of excellence in Brisbane in 2019 as a part of an MOU. He also attributes his skills to MotoGP sensation Valentino Rossi from whom he picked up the speed factor, and his School Coach Srinivas Murthy who asked him to focus on pace bowling because of his tall frame.

Prasidh says he corrected his running techniques and angle of running. I had good exposure before coming to KKR nets in 2018. We had won the Vijay Hazare trophy and hence I didn't feel like a newcomer" said Prasidh. Prasidh was picked up for the Indian team after he amassed 14 wickets in the eventful Vijay Hazare tournament.