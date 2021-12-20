Players Who Led India In Under-19 Cricket World Cups?

Which players led India in the Under-19 Cricket World Cups? Read on to find out.

In 1988, Myluahanan Senthilnathan led India to the first Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In 1998, 2000, and 2002 tournaments, India was led by Amit Pagnis, Mohammad Kaif, and Parthiv Patel, respectively. Ambati Rayudu (2004), Ravikant Shukla (2006), Virat Kohli (2008), Ashok Menaria (2010), Unmukt Chand (2012), Vijay Zol (2014), Ishan Kishan (2016), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Priyam Garg (2018) were the next in line (2020).


