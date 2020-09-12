As IPL 2020 is just about to start, all the teams have immersed themselves into hardcore training sessions. Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is also one of them. His social media pages are full of training sessions.

But, the dedicated cricketer is also a doting father and his daughter Samaira is keeping his mind in place whenever he is off track. Recently, Mumbai Indians shared a video of Rohit Sharma playing with his daughter. The video instantly went viral and the comment section was full of love.

Mumbai Indians captioned the video as "Cute moments like these!" In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen in a joyful mood and playing with each other.

Watch the video:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all the players are in a bio-secure bubble. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sept 19. The winner of last year's IPL match is likely to have a winning start as the MS Dhoni-led CSK will not have players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who opted out of the match due to personal reasons.