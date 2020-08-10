After the Chinese handset maker Vivo exited from the title sponsorship of IPL, Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official. The IPL is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told a news agency that they are considering the decision. “This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective,” he said. The company is yet to take a final call on this, he said.

This move would help the Haridwar-based firm access a global marketing platform, as Patanjali is focusing on exports for its Ayurveda-based FMCG products.

According to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming with the expression of interest on Monday and it has to submit its proposal by August 14.

Last week, BCCI and Vivo decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 IPL, amid clamour to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Sino-India border stand-off.

The title sponsorship is a significant part of the IPL’s commercial revenue, half of which is shared equally by the franchises.

Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2,190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.