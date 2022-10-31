Pakistani Bowler Admits to Substance Abuse

Former Pakistani Captain of cricket and bowler Wasim Akram has revealed that he was addicted to cocaine and left it after his first wife’s death.

In an interview with the Times, the 56-year-old fast bowler revealed that he has mentioned the addiction in his new autobiography.

"The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me," Akram was quoted as saying by BBC.

He also mentioned about his ex-wife Huma and her death.

"Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," he said.

According to Akram, he "developed a dependence on cocaine" while he was travelling away from Huma and their two sons, who were living in Manchester.

"It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function," the former cricketer further revealed.

"Huma, I know, was often lonely at this time; she would talk of her desire to move to Karachi, to be nearer her parents and siblings. I was reluctant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi on my own, pretending it was working when it was actually about partying, often for days at a time," he added.

Akram said the drugs were "a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition, which I sorely missed" but Huma's death shortly after that tournament spurred him to quit. He has since remarried and has a young daughter with his second wife.

The report said "there has been some evidence to cast doubt on his integrity" but Wasim said he did not read it until he wrote his book.

"I knew I was innocent. Everything was he said, she said, I heard from someone else, Wasim sent a message through someone else. I mean it doesn't even sound right," he said.

"It's embarrassing because my kids have grown up and they ask questions," he added.

