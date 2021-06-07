This Pakistan Cricketer's Wife is Virat Kohli Fan

Virat Kohli is not just a household name in India, but he also has followers all around the world. Although Pakistan and India have political differences, cricket is a unifying force for both the countries' supporters, who adore the game and its players.

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, has a sizable fan base in Pakistan. There have been times in the past when a Pakistani girl has declared her love and admiration for Kohli.

Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India, is without doubt one of the most popular cricketers in the world, with millions of followers not just in India but also in numerous other nations. Kohli is well-liked in Pakistan, and cricket fans in the neighboring nations have lauded and respected the Team India skipper for his batsmanship. Shamia Arzoo is one of Kohli's Pakistani fans. Let's learn a little more about Shamia.

Who is Shamia Arzoo?

Shamia Arzoo is the wife of Hasan Ali, a Pakistani medium-pacer. Interestingly, Shamia is an Indian national and hails from Haryana.

Shamia Arzoo: Virat Kohli fan

Shamia made the revelation that has garnered a lot of attention during an interactive session on Instagram. A fan once asked Shamia who her favorite batsman was, assuming that her favorite bowler was her husband. In response to the fan's question, Shamia named Virat Kohli as her favorite cricketer. Shamia confessed during an Instagram live session that Kohli is her favorite batsman and that she adores Virat Kohli.

Shamia Arzoo-Hasan Ali marriage

Hasan Ali and Arzoo married in Dubai in 2019. Shamia works as a flight engineer for Emirates Airlines, and she and her family live in New Delhi.

Shamia-Ali love story

Shamia and Ali started dating after meeting in Dubai a couple of years ago. Before marrying each other, the pair dated for around two years.

When a Pakistani fan called Rizla Rehan declared in an interview, "Mujhe Virat Dedo," she became an internet sensation. This is only one example, but there have been many others who have exhibited their undying fandom. Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali's wife, Shamia Arzoo, is the latest admirer of Kohli.