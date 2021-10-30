Pakistan Continue Winning Streak, Beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the current T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, thanks to Asif Ali's scorching cameo.

Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls, but Asif Ali performed a Carlos Brathwaite and hammered four sixes to get the team over the line.

Afghanistan, chasing 148, eliminated Pakistan's standout batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the third over. The Green Army formed a collaboration, but Afghanistan captain Nabi's entry into the offensive provided the powerful blow.

Despite losing Mohammad Hafeez in the 15th over, Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued battling and achieved his fifty in 45 balls. Rashid Khan's elimination of Babar in the 17th over changed the game in Afghanistan's favour.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan with six balls to spare thanks to Asif Ali's four sixes in the last over.

Earlier, Afghanistan chose to bat first and got off to the worst possible start, losing four wickets in the powerplay. Karim Janat and Najibullah put up a 25-run partnership to get Afghanistan's innings back on track, but Shadab Khan struck as the team lost five wickets in the first ten overs.

Afghanistan rallied back after being reduced to 64/5, with skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib both scoring 35 runs. In 20 overs, the team had scored 147/6.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 147/6 (Mohammad Nabi 35, Gulbadin 35, Imad Wasim 2-25) vs Pakistan 148/5 (Babar Azam 51, Fakhar Zaman 30, Rashid Khan 2-26)