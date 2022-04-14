Who wouldn’t like free publicity? And, that too in the IPL tournament and on social media without spending a penny. A day after a man’s placard announcing his leaving job if Hardik Pandya hits 50 during the ongoing IPL season, image of a woman holding a banner that said she wouldn’t get married until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win an IPL trophy.

During a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB in Mumbai on Tuesday when Ambati Rayudu stunned everyone with his one-handed catch of Akash Deep’s shot, the lady with a banner off the field caught the attention of the internet and cameramen. The banner read, “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy.” The image was shown on TV screens and everyone started talking about it.

Seeing the RCB suffering their second loss in five matches, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted the image saying, “Really worried about her parents right now”

Really worried about her parents right now.. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/fThl53BlTX — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 12, 2022

Later, it became an open forum and every soul on the internet started commenting and making memes on it.

