Mumbai Indians Player Krunal Pandya To Pay Heavy Penalty For Not Declaring Expensive Watches

Indian Cricketer and Mumbai Indians Player Krunal Pandya and his wife were detained by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai. After the IPL final match in UAE, he returned to Mumbai on Thursday. He was found in possession of expensive watches worth around Rs 75 lakhs. The watches were not declared, an official said. As per sources, Pandya was carrying four watches-two Rolex and two Audemar Piguet. Two of the watches meant for him and two were for his brother Hardik Pandya.

Four hours after their detention around at 10:30 PM, the case handed over to the customs department. The watches will be released only after a show-cause notice is issued followed by a hefty penalty. The penalty will be around 60% of the value of the watches.

After the IPL final match, Hardik Pandya left with the Indian cricket team to Australia. Krunal Pandya came back with the Mumbai Indians team to Mumbai by a charted flight.