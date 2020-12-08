MS Dhoni's Tweet On PM Modi Is 2020's Most Retweeted In Sports

The most retweeted tweet in Sports was MS Dhoni expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter. Dhoni shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India. Dhoni announced his retirement from cricket this year. The Prime Minister's appreciation letter to MS Dhoni topped the Indian sports category with 73k retweets.

Over the years Dhoni, has emerged as the biggest name in cricket. Mahi, Dhoni, Thala and captain cool are his nicknames. Capitan cool more apt to define Dhoni persona and his playing style. He is famous for taking crucial match-winning decisions. By leading the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, he earned the nickname Thala from Tamil Nadu fans.

Apart from cricket, Dhoni loves to ride bikes and collect cars. The Indian cricketer also enjoys playing football. Dhoni is an Animal Lover too. Dhoni also has a lot of respect for the Indian Army. After announcing his retirement, he joined in the Indian Army Territorial Army (Para), on July 31.

Check out the tweet:

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Here's a look at MS Dhoni's unbeatable Records:

First Indian wicket-keeper batsman who scored 4,000 test runs.

Under Dhoni captaincy, the Indian team won ODI World Cup in 2011, Champions Trophy in 2013 and the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007.

First Indian captain to win Test series in NewZealand

MS Dhoni Awards

He received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2007), Padma Shri (2009) and the Padma Bhushan (2018)

MS Dhoni Achievements

ICC Award for Spirit of Cricket (2011)

ICC ODI Player of the Year(2008,2009)

In the most popular person list in 2019, Dhoni is in second place.

Earning a fan base across the world doesn't happen in a single day. His dedication towards the game attracted cricket fans. Dhoni’s playing and finishing style is often spoken about. Even after announcing his retirement, his fan following has only increased.