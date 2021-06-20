MS Dhoni's Family Vacation Pictures

With certain COVID-19 rules relaxed, there has been an influx of celebrities visiting Himachal Pradesh as tourists. Anupam Kher, a prominent Bollywood actor, recently visited Shimla, the state capital of Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain, has also arrived in Shimla.

It has also been reported that Dhoni traveled to the picturesque town of Shimla with his family and relatives. According to reports, he is going with a group of 12 people who are all stationed at the Mehli area's 'Heaven's Home-Stay.' Dhoni is visiting the town for the second time in the last three years.

Unlike the previous visit, MS Dhoni was not in Shimla on official business. It is expected that he will spend quality time with his family members, who have been under restrictions due to COVID-19 for the past few months.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Shimla has decreased significantly, prompting officials to relax some restrictions. According to the new rules, the region will no longer be covered by Section 144, and visitors will be able to enjoy the wonderful scenery of the hill station.

MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batsman, will be back in action in September in the Indian Premier League, which will resume in the United Arab Emirates. When the tournament was called off indefinitely owing to rising COVID instances, his team, Chennai Super Kings, was second on the points table.