'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni turns 39 today, July 7. Considered as one of the most successful captains of the Indin cricket team, the wicketkeeper-batsman is an idol for many.

In his career as captain, Dhoni led India to 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy - and he became the first captain to have won all three ICC tournaments.

The cricketer has been away from the field for nearly a year and his retirement talks keep on doing the rounds.

On his birthday, from cricketers to celebrities, all have wished him on his special day.

India team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted, “Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend."

Happy b’day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you,” skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

Ashwin tweeted, “Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines. Couldn’t find a better phrase to define @msdhoni, happy birthday Mahi Bhai, have a great day and continue to inspire all of us.”

“Happy birthday to MS Dhoni..a true leader who led from front ,a true Brother who stands for his real brothers. A true fighter till the last ball in play.thanks a lot brother for such great moments with me..loved every advise given to me nd team (sic),” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

In his cricketing career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, MS Dhoni is staying indoors with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Have a look at the tweets:

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020

Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu 🤗 My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni 😘❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020