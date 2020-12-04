MS Dhoni Is Most Searched Indian Sports Personality 2020

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is the most followed cricketer in the world. MS Dhoni is not only one of the game-changers on the field but he is also known to rule social media. Search engine Yahoo released most-searched personalities in 2020. MS Dhoni is in the list and he has grabbed 11th position. But when it comes to Indian sports personality, MSD leads the pack. Covid-19 brought several sporting events around the country to a standstill, yet few sports personalities have managed to grab social media attention.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement for International Cricket over a year ago. But, it hasn't affected his popularity. A SEMrush study has ranked the most searched cricketers as well as the most searched cricket teams online. MS Dhoni is in top three on the list with 9.4 lakh average searches per month during the first six months of the year.

MS Dhoni played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the most expensive player in the IPL. With his effort and game-changing techniques, Dhoni enjoys a huge fan base in Chennai too. Chennai people nicknamed him ‘Thalaiva’. A right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper, Dhoni is one of the highest run-scorers in One Day International (ODIs) with more than 10,000 runs scored. He is considered as an effective "finisher" in limited-overs formats. He is also the first wicket-keeper to affect 100 stumpings in ODI cricket.