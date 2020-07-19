MS Dhoni who undoubtedly enjoys uncontested popularity maintains a very low profile. Amid the pandemic, Dhoni is seen at his Ranchi farmhouse spending time with his family. Thanks to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, that all his fans keep getting a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

The former India skipper on Friday made a rare appearance on social media and the video has gone viral.

Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also shared the video on their various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. "The much needed pawsitivity at 7! #Thala @msdhoni #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the video.

In the video, Dhoni dons a different look and that has become the talk of the town. The wicket-keeper is seen waving towards someone while looking at the screen, which is presumably a video call.

Social media was full of messages for their favourite cricketer with many talking about his new look, while many also asked when do they get to see him on the field again, hitting fours and sixes.

Have a look at the video:

Dhoni hasn't played professional cricket for nearly a year. His last match was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

However, Dhoni has no plans to retire according to his manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar. Asked whether retirement has crossed Dhoni’s mind, Diwakar was quoted saying by a news agency, "Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement.

"He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.

"He has maintained his fitness regiment at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy."