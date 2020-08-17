Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni who had recently announced his retirement is an avid motorcycle enthusiast and also a car lover. The wicket-keeper has now got himself a perfect retirement gift and thanks to his wife Sakshi Dhoni we got a glimpse of it.

Dhoni got for himself a restored Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.The bright red finished Trans Am with the dual racing stripes sits in his garage among his other collections. The car was delivered to the cricketer on India's 74th Independence Day, when he joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE.

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an American muscle car built in the 1970s. Going by Dhoni's car, it is an early built between 1971 and 1973. The car is a left-hand drive version powered by a V8 Big Block engine 455 engine that developed around 325 bhp in its prime. The engine is paired with a 4-speed Muncie transmission with Hurst Shifter.

It is speculated that the car fetched well over Rs 60 lakh at auctions in India.

Watch the videos here:

Other cars seen at his garage are:

Hummer H2, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as well as the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Series, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX and an older-generation Toyota Corolla, specially-restored Nissan 4W73, also known as the Jonga 1 Ton, first-generation Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Freelander 2, the names as reported by a leading channel.

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his instagram handle.

He had last played the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand which India lost. One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

The India's loved wicket-keeper will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. He has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.