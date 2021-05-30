MS Dhoni Buys A New House in Pune

MS Dhoni the Indian cricketing superstar, has purchased a new home in Pimpri-Chinchwad at Pune, leading to speculations that he might relocate to Maharashtra. The legendary cricketer is currently residing in his luxurious mansion in his hometown of Ranchi in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Dhoni also has a soft spot for animals, as evidenced by the countless videos of him playing with his dogs that have been circulating on social media. Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing with his pet horse Chetak.

Dhoni also forayed into the entertainment industry, and founded a production firm called ‘MSD Entertainment,'. Sakshi Dhoni, his wife, is in charge of this production company, which is based in Andheri. They had also released a documentary last year.

MS Dhoni was last seen in IPL 2021 14th edition and is currently resting due to the IPL matches suspension due to the COVID situation.