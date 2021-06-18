Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Only Indian Players After Sachin With Longest Career in Test Cricket

The one-off Test match between India and England's women's cricket team is underway. This is the first Test match that Indian women cricketers are playing in the last seven years. And guess what? Indian captain Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have created history. Thanks to their red-ball record, legendary cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly are now behind.

The two women cricketers, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, have become the only Indian women cricketers to have the longest career in Test cricket after Master batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The duo achieved this feat when they set out to play the test match against England on June 16, 2021. The two have been playing in the longer format for 19 years now since their Test debut against New Zealand way back in 2002.

However, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list for playing Test matches for 24 years. Anil Kumble is at No. 6 with 18 years in Test cricket while Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly have played the long format for 15 and 12 years respectively.