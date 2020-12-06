Micorsoft Nadella, Adobe Shantanu Likely To Invest In US Cricket League

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayen who made their mark in the IT sector are coming out with a cricket board in the United States. As per the latest information, they are planning to invest in a US Cricket League called American Cricket Enterprise (ACE). This will host the Major League Cricket Tournament (MLC) in the United States to boost interest in cricket in the United States.

Kolkata Knight Riders Sharukh Khan’s franchise (KKR) has already announced a long-term partnership with MLC. As per reports, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharm will also be a part of ACE. ACE signed a 15-year lease to acquire AirHogs stadium to host the opening season of the MLC in 2022.

“We want to bring world-class cricket to America which will inspire a wider section of the audience to discover the joy of cricket,” said ACE co-founder Srinivasan.