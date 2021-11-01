Mentor Dhoni Trending on Twitter as Indian Cricket Fans Troll MSD After New Zealand Match
The T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand match ended with the latter’s victory and it can be said that it was way too easy for them. Chasing the 111 score target, New Zealand batsmen were at ease and merrily making their way through to the semis.
Indian side was disappointed and even the players who look visibly enthusiastic and pumped till the end had devastation written all over. Fans were disappointed with the loss and took out the anger on Virat Kohli and other players.
Many even trolled MS Dhoni and asked if this is the kind of coaching you did for the team. “Wasn’t Dhoni the coach?? He is the reason we lost,” wrote a user on Twitter. While some trolled him and his mentorship, many stood by Dhoni and said, he should not be blamed for the loss. "victory and failures are all part of it, trolling Dhoni or others in Indian team will not change the result," wrote another Netizen on the social media platform.
#MentorDhoni #captaincy #mentor #indianteam #DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JB1wy5eoxj
— Ashish Kumar (@Gorakhpuriyan) October 31, 2021
Those who were criticizing Dhoni did not know what he was…
Feeling saad about our Team 🇮🇳#INDvsNZ
#T20WorldCup21 #MentorDhoni #BanIpl #captaincy pic.twitter.com/O5r3Pf4rEE
— Aju Muhammed (@ajumuhammed_) October 31, 2021
Lord dhoni be like #MentorDhoni pic.twitter.com/LgUzziluHG
— ÂLTãîR (@thelazysherlock) October 31, 2021
#MentorDhoni You have seen how heavy the absence of MS Dhoni has become, now is the time to give him a chance again. pic.twitter.com/ArsirBkm6s
— Ishwar Narayan Aazad (@IshwarNarayan0) November 1, 2021
Yes , He is credit stealer . #MentorDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/qQFahRXryD
— Ramesh Daukiya - SR3 (@rameshdaukiyaa) November 1, 2021