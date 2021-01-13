Men Of Indian Cricket Team Future Plans For Women's Team With Their Daughters  

From Dhoni to Virat, to Ashwin and Shami, almost every Indian cricketer has been blessed by a baby girl. Indian Cricket team Captain, Virat Kohli recently joined the club as the couple Virat and Anushka was also blessed with a daughter.

Fans started joking around saying the men of the cricket fraternity are planning for the future Women cricket team. MS. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who is one of the most popular, celebrity kids was born in 2015, and then it was Suresh Raina’s daughter, Gracia born in 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin is the father of two lovely daughters.

Virat Kohli recently joined the club. He took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the baby. On January 11 2021, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with their first child. The Cricket fraternity wished the couple.

Suresh Raina congratulated the couple and wrote “Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting.”

Cricketers With Daughters

MS. Dhoni

Suresh Raina

Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ajinkya Rahane

Ravindra Jadeja

Cheteshwar Pujara

Wriddhiman Saha

T. Natarajan

Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh

