Men Of Indian Cricket Team Future Plans For Women's Team With Their Daughters
From Dhoni to Virat, to Ashwin and Shami, almost every Indian cricketer has been blessed by a baby girl. Indian Cricket team Captain, Virat Kohli recently joined the club as the couple Virat and Anushka was also blessed with a daughter.
Fans started joking around saying the men of the cricket fraternity are planning for the future Women cricket team. MS. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who is one of the most popular, celebrity kids was born in 2015, and then it was Suresh Raina’s daughter, Gracia born in 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin is the father of two lovely daughters.
Virat Kohli recently joined the club. He took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the baby. On January 11 2021, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with their first child. The Cricket fraternity wished the couple.
Suresh Raina congratulated the couple and wrote “Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting.”
Cricketers With Daughters
- MS. Dhoni
- Suresh Raina
- Gautam Gambhir
- Rohit Sharma
- Mohammed Shami
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Wriddhiman Saha
- T. Natarajan
- Umesh Yadav
- Virat Kohli
- Harbhajan Singh
Dhoni, Virat, Rohit everyone got blessed with a daughter. Indian women's cricket team on it's way.
Daughters of Present Indian Men cricket team will form the Future Indian Women's cricket team.
