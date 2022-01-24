Meet ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer Of 2021

Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

The ICC in a statement said that "She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time."

The ICC said that Sana has delivered impressive all-around performances everywhere.

"In fact, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. Sana showed a lot of heart against the attacking West Indies batters and succeeded in keeping them at bay," it said.

A new star is born 🌟 Fatima Sana ruled the roost in 2021 💪 More 👉 https://t.co/dO50jovOP2 pic.twitter.com/8fjFcxmFeG — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

Sana has shown good power and range as a lower-order batter too, while batting at number 8, she posted impressive scores of 28, 22, and 17 (not out) against West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe respectively.

ICC stated, "Pakistan had already lost the series going into this ODI but this win served as a great confidence-booster for the team and the young Sana as well. With the bat, Sana added vital runs in the slog overs. As a bowler, she claimed the big wickets of Deandra Dottin and Britney Cooper with the new ball and then came back at the death to clean up the tail, thus registering bowling figures of 5/39."

