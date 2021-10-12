Meet The Highest Paid Cricket Player in IPL 2021

The Men’s T20 World Cup is around the corner and ahead of that International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the prize money for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. As per the reports, the winning team will get Rs 12.02 crore ($1.6 million) as for the runner-up team, it will be Rs 6.01 crore ($800,000).

Also, the two losing semi-finalists in the T20 World Cup will each receive Rs 3 crore ($400,000) in prize money. The ICC has set aside more than Rs 42.07 crore ($5.6 million) in prize money for this year's World Cup.

Now what has caught everyone’s attention is the fact that RCB captain Virat Kohli earns more for playing one IPL season than the prize money that the entire team gets for winning ICC World Cup. The skipper gets around Rs 17 crore for one season while the winning team for the T20 world cup will be getting Rs 12 crore.

It is not just the RCB captain that gets more than the prize money. Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also earn more than that. Their earnings for the entire IPL season were Rs 15 crore.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Oman, and Papua New Guinea will compete in Round 1. Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies are the eight teams that will compete in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.